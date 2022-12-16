Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced his retirement from Spain duty at the age of 34.

Busquets was part of the Spain team that won the 2010 World Cup and also the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

He wrote on social media: “After almost 15 years and 143 matches, I’d like to announce that it is time to say goodbye to the national team.”

Busquets missed his side’s final penalty as Spain were stunned by Morocco in the shoot-out in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

He brings his international career to an end with 143 caps and two goals for his country. He has made 17 World Cup appearances for Spain, a national record.

His club future is also unknown, his contract with Barcelona, the only club he has played for, is up at the end of the season.

There are strong reports linking him to a move with MLS side Inter Miami FC, who are also reportedly interested in his former Barca team-mate Lionel Messi.