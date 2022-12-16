An aspiring General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has rejected blessings from Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye as he laces his boots to lead the party.

His comment comes after Mr Adorye sent his blessings through a text message to Dr Otokunor during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

After the message was read to him by show host Osei Bonsu, Dr Otokunor rejected it saying his blessings can never win him a vote.

“Tell Hopeson I don’t need his blessing because his blessing won’t win me votes. Hopeson has now been rejected by his party. He used to be part of us but now see where he is now,” he said while laughing.

As if that was not enough, Dr Otokunor also rejected money Mr Adorye claimed he will give him to support his campaign.

“You Hopeson, who is struggling, want to support me with the little money you have? Please keep it and use it to take care of my sister, Gifty Adorye. Thank you anyway,” he said jokingly.

Dr Otokunor is contesting for the enviable position of General Secretary of the NDC.

He’s a well-grounded party operative whose rise to the position of General Secretary will excite the rank and file of the party, especially young voters, and give hope to a wider section of society.

Dr Otokunor said he comes to the table with so much that is lacking in his opponents.