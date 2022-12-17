The National Sports Authority (NSA) is demanding $2 million of the money earned by the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars used the Cape Coast Stadium for the group games against Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The team was forced to use the Baba Yara Stadium for their play-off tie against Nigeria in March.

According to the Director General of the NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi, his outfit ensured the readiness of both Cape Coast Sports and Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Black Stars’ home games during the qualifiers.

“We are demanding about $2 million from the FIFA money because we are part of the qualification, all the matches were played in our stadium,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“We need those monies so that we can also use them for regular maintenance. Those kinds of monies can be very helpful to us,” he added.

Ghana is reported to have earned a total of $12 million for qualifying and also participating in the World Cup.

The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.

But the team failed to negotiate for points against their Uruguay in their final Group H game.

The Black Stars finished at the bottom with three points.

Meanwhile, the Accra Sports Stadium has been rented out by the NSA for festive programs this December.

The development means Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Accra Lions will have to use another ground as their home ground when the betPawa Premier league resumes on Monday, December 19, 2022.