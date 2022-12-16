Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, believes the team could have done better following their elimination from the ’ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana, who were the lowest-ranked team at the start of the tournament, suffered an early exit from the competition having finished at the bottom of Group H. The Black Stars recorded a win and two defeats.

The win over South Korea, however, was not enough to see the Black Stars progress to the next round of the tournament.

Following their elimination, the former Aston Villa U-23 coach said the Black Stars did not perform badly at the Mundial.

READ ALSO

“If you look at it, we performed well as a team, well enough in every game. if you look at the game against Portugal, the team was compact, very solid, everybody gave his all and we all know if the penalty wasn’t given, things could have been different,” he said.

“The game against South Korea was outstanding. The players showed so much character in that game, leading two nil and conceding two goals to then find the courage and still come back to win the game gave us such a good confidence boost.

“If you looked at it overall we were the lowest-ranked team going to the World Cup but we did better than Denmark, Serbia, Iran, Coast Rica Saudi Arabia, and Qatar the host. So if you look at it we performed well enough.”

According to him, things could have been much better for Ghana if they had a bit of luck on their side in their last group game.

“In the last game against Uruguay, it could have been a lot better for us had luck gone our way,” he added.