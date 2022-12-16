The Police are on a manhunt for a gang of robbers who attacked a household and shot two persons at Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The victims, according to a Police statement, were shot after one of them allegedly struggled with the robbers during the attack.

They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention but one of them, unfortunately, passed on while the other is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.

ALSO READ:

DCE begs Brofoyedu youth to remain calm after thugs attack

Police investigate death of two young men at Kotwi

The service has assured security has been deepened in the area and intelligence operations are ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested.