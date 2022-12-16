After the mourning came the joy. Kumawood actress Borga Silvia has a reason to celebrate despite the passing of her elder sister.

Just a day after they organized a one-week celebration for Cynthia Gyamfi in their hometown at Kronum-Kwapra, the twins have marked their birthday in a special way.

Kumawood actress Borga Silvia and her twin sister, Afia Kokuaa Credit: @owura_studios

Borga Silvia shared 10 stunning photos of her twin sister, Afia Pokuaa, to portray the unbreakable bond they have shared since childhood.

On the occasion of their birthday, she used the opportunity to tell her identical twin sister how grateful she is for her presence, adding that Pokuaa means the absolute world to her.

Borgs Silvia revealed their relationship goes beyond sisterhood to being best friends and companions for life.

On her part, Pokuaa expressed sincere gratitude for the love and care Silvia has shown her as she marks December 16 as her favorite day of the year.

“Happy birthday to my twin sister and I, sis today is my favourite day of the year I feel blessed as I am always able to share it with you. You were always there for me while growing up and you still are. Thank you for always being a caring sister, life would be dull and boring without you. May God richly bless us and grant us many success. Love you lots,” she wrote.

Check out more photos below:

