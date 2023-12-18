An NPP identifiable group in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency calling itself Volunteers for 2024 popularly known as V-24 has joined calls to allow the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency to contest unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

At a press conference held in Nsawam, the group said Frank Annor Dompreh will win any election at anytime regardless of the contenders.

However, as volunteers of the party, they have carefully analyse the aftermath of the 2020 parliamentary primaries and it’s effect on the general election results in the constituency.

They claim some loosing candidates and their supporters preached skirt and blouse in the constituency which nearly affected the fortunes of the party in the last general election.

The group is confident that, Annor Dompreh will win the parliamentary primaries but they want to avoid a contest that could make the 2024 election very difficult for them.

A spokesperson of the V-24 group Patricia Sarpong indicated that, Annor Dompre is the best candidate the NPP because of his relationship with constituents and his developmental drive.

Some chiefs in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency earlier called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to protect the Members of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency Mr. Frank Annor Dompre in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries.

The chiefs and sub-chiefs numbering about 15 came from Adoagyiri, Dobro, Daamang, Ahwerease, Yaw Gyan, Chinto, Duayeden, Ahodwo, Ntoaso, Okobeyeyie, Sakyikrom, Oparekrom among others.

