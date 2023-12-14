Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems found herself entangled in a storm of rumors after a photo surfaced online, suggesting she was pregnant.

The image, showing Tems with a protruding belly, triggered speculations, including claims that she was expecting a child with American rapper, Future.

Expressing her disbelief and shock at the false rumors, Tems said she even received death threats.

“When I heard I was pregnant, I didn’t know it was serious. I didn’t think anybody believed it until I started getting threats”, she said.

According to her, her phone kept buzzing with several messages, majority of which were death threats.

“People kept threatening me, telling me of everybody why must I be pregnant and why should it be for Future. It was serious” she bemoaned.

Tems described the rumors as absurd, stating categorically that, she has never met Future all her life.