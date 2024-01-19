Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Oyeniyi, popularly known as Tems has recounted how she was bullied while growing up because of how her voice sounds.

While revealing to The Cut how singing came naturally to her, Tems said she did not get to speak until age three.

She said she grew up feeling self-conscious because “my voice had bass” and all the other girls had these sweet, high voices,”.

The singer noted she was bullied to the point of tears, adding that when she did try to make friends, she would make them sing her song.

“I was always in my own little world. I was not very social. When I did make friends, I would try to make them sing my songs,” she said.

“All the other girls had these sweet, high voices and my voice had a bass.”

Tems rose to international prominence in 2020 after collaborating with Wizkid on the song ‘Essence’.

She has subsequently made a reputation for herself in the Nigerian music industry, receiving numerous prizes and recognition.

In February 2023, the singer received her first Grammy.

She won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ award for her role in Future’s 2022 hit song ‘Wait for U’, which features Drake.

