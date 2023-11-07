Former Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has criticized pollster Ben Ephson for his inaccurate prediction of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

In an interview on Accra-based UTV. Mr. Mornah described as worrying Mr. Ephson’s consistent inaccurate polls which is misleading of Ghanaians.

Mr. Mornah pointed out that, Mr. Ephson had confidently predicted that the Vice President would get a minimum of 73% of the vote, but the actual outcome deviated significantly from this projection by more than 15%.

This discrepancy, in Mr. Mornah’s view, raised doubts about the validity of Mr. Ephson’s research.

“This is not the first time; repeatedly he [Ephson] has made these predictions, and every time there is a significant gap between the margin of error, it means that your research is unreliable” Mr. Mornah said.

The PNC man emphasized the importance of scrutinizing Ben Ephson’s polling methodologies and analyses when it comes to election predictions.

The former PNC Chairman cited how Ben Ephson predicted that, Ken Agyapong will lose 10% of votes due to his infamous ‘showdown’ comment but the reverse was the case.

According to him, the primary results indicated that, Mr. Agyapong actually gained more supporters following his outburst.

Based on this backdrop, Bernard Mornah said Mr. Ephson’s inaccurate forecasts have given Ghanaians false hope.