The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has declared Monday, 1st May 2023 as a statutory public holiday.

The declaration is contained in a press release issued by the minister and copied to adomonline.com on Wednesday, April 26.

“The general public is hereby informed that Monday, 1st May 2023 which marks May Day (Workers Day) is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the release said.