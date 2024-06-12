The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has urged customers to be vigilant against fraudsters who request payments through mobile money platforms for accessing ECG services.

That, it said, was because it never solicited payments via phone calls. It emphasised that all transactions should be conducted through their official channels, specifically the ECG Power mobile app or the shortcode *226#.

Meters

The General Manager of External Communications of the ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, told Graphic Online last Friday that fraudsters often targeted individuals applying for meters.

He shared an incident where a high-profile individual was scammed of GH¢3,000 after making a payment to a fraudulent mobile money number for a meter delivery service, resulting in significant financial loss.

Mr Ayiku noted that many people had fallen victim to such scams and reiterated that customers should never make payments through mobile money accounts following unsolicited phone calls.

App

“The ECG would never call you to request payment via an unauthorised platform. Payments should only be made through the ECG Mobile App,” he said. He assured the public that the ECG was working diligently to apprehend the fraudsters.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and avoid making payments to mobile money numbers from unsolicited calls,” he emphasised. Mr Ayiku further explained the deceptive tactics used by fraudsters posing as ECG representatives.

The general manager urged customers to always initiate transactions through secure channels provided by the ECG such as the ECG Power app or shortcode *226#, to prevent falling prey to scams.

He advised that any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to security agencies or the nearest ECG office for prompt action. To enhance convenience, Mr Ayiku mentioned that the ECG Mobile App (ECG POWER) is available for download from the ECG website, the Play Store or the App Store.

Customers needing assistance with the app or other ECG services, he said, could seek support at any ECG office. For further assistance, he said customers could contact the ECG hotline 0302 611611 or reach out through their social media platforms @ECGghOfficial.

The general manager also encouraged customers to follow the ECG Official WhatsApp Channel at https://bit.ly/ECGWhatsAppChannel for real-time updates, announcements, tips and more.

Mr Ayiku also cautioned customers against the illegal connection of power, warning that the ECG has field agents monitoring such activities. Violators will face arrest and prosecution.

ALSO READ: