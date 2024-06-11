A female student of the Federal University Dutse (FUD), Nigeria, has been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of her newborn baby.

The suspect, identified simply as Gladys, allegedly threw the newborn from the toilet window of a three-storey hostel building.

The disheartening incident occurred on Monday, June 10 at the Ethiopia block of the new female hostel.

It was gathered that the suspect is a 200 level student from the Faculty of arts and social sciences.

Details of the crime are sketchy, but the police have confirmed her arrest.

Videos currently in circulation captured her hostel mates in disbelief as the suspect was whisked away.