An accident which happened on Tuesday morning on the Tema – Accra motorway has left many motorists stranded.

There was no casualties recorded.

Eyewitness say the accident involving a trailer and a saloon car stuck in a ditch on the sides of the stretch occurred around 7 am.

Dr Elvis Kumah Forson, an eyewitness, said the trailer appeared to have dislodged off the bed of its truck and crashed into the smaller vehicle.

This, he explained has caused a huge traffic jam from the Tema end of the motorway to Accra because parts of the trailer still remain on the road.

Officers from the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) are on the scene assess the situation and ease traffic flow on the motorway.