Following the blockade of roads leading to and from the Volta Region by Western Togoland separatists, the Homeland Study Group; the Volta Regional Minister is calling on stranded travellers to keep calm as national security personnel try to salvage the situation.

Earlier this morning, Western Togoland separatists from the Homeland Study Group had launched a simultaneous attack on the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.

Western Togoland group block Kpong-Akosombo road [photos]

They have reported to have 3 police officers in their custody and have created blockades on all roads leading to and from the Volta Region.

Speaking to the Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa he appealed to stranded travellers on the roads to exercise patience as the Volta Regional Security Council executes their plan to reopen the Volta Region.

“In the next hour or two, the situation will be brought under control,” he said.

He mentioned that security agencies in the Volta Region will do everything possible to get things going and quell the uprising.

He reiterated that travellers stay calm and stay put, and pay heed to instructions from security personnel that will be deployed to the area to ensure their safety.

“They have to be calm and take instructions from the security agency,” he said.

He also mentioned that everything will be done to ensure the safe return of the three officers in the custody of the separatists.

According to the Volta Regional Minister, the people of the Volta Region are embarrassed by the activities of the separatists.

“I think the majority of the people in the Volta Region, majority, if I say majority, 95-98% of the people don’t support what is going on. In fact they are very much embarrassed by the activities of these people,” he said.