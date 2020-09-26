A sanitation team, emptying trash cans in the Techiman community, got the shock of their lives when human remains sprouted out of a ‘Ghana must go’ bag.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was the victim of a homicide and his body was left to decay at the dumpsite at Ajumako in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

A staff, who discovered the body, confirmed the deceased had been wounded on his neck and face with a sharp object suspected to be a cutlass.

The unidentified man was shirtless, only clad with belted trousers with his waist bound with a yellow rope.

In an interview with Adom News, some witnesses confirmed the man is not a resident and they suspect that he was murdered elsewhere and dumped in their area.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Ajumako Police Command while investigations continue.




