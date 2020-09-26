Actress Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, has denied rumours that he is dating actress Chika Ike and plans to make her his 7th wife.

A statement from his media directorate described the reports as “fake news”.

“I have not spoken to Chika Ike in two years. I have not seen her. This is wicked. People should leave me and my family alone,” Mr Nwoko said.

The rumours began when a blogger appeared on a YouTube channel claiming that Miss Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, had warned Miss Ike to stay away from her daughter’s husband.

Investigations have, however, revealed that the actress’ mother never attacked or raised concerns whatsoever about Miss Ike over Mr Nwoko and her daughter’s marriage.

The YouTube channel had also claimed that Miss Ike is pregnant for Mr Nwoko and they were expecting their first child.

To clear his name Mr Nwoko is said to have vowed to use all legitimate means to bring the perpetrators of the fake video to justice.