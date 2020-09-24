A 15-year-old girl shocked listeners of Nhyira FM when she accused her father, who is chastising her for being promiscuous, of being the one who broke her virginity.

The girl was allegedly caught in an 11:pm sexual escapade with a guy in an uncompleted building at Aboaso-Ensonyameye.

Her sister’s husband, who spotted them, reported the incident to the family, where she was rebuked for her indecency.

But in a live radio interview with the girl on Nhyira FM’s flagship show, Ewiase Mu Nsem, the 15-year-old told her father to keep quiet over the matter because he was the one who broke her virginity.

“My father had sex with me when I was 12 years. It was just once because on the subsequent occasion I declined and walked out of the room,” she alleged.

Family and residents of Aboaso-Ensonyameye in the Kwabre East district of Ashanti Region were shocked to hear her accusations.

The accused, Kofi Mensuro, who could not control his tears, denied vehemently, saying the girl has been coached to make those utterances.

To clear his name, Mr Mensuro suggested his daughter should swear an oath with eggs and Schnapp that she is saying nothing but the truth.

However, to his disappointment, his daughter failed to swear.

