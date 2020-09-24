Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, has called for support for Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku.

“Kurt Okraku is like a brother to me, he is working, he is bringing back the love for football. He is doing his best. For me I will support him any day, any hour, any minute,” the Sports Minister told Adom TV on the Fire-for-Fire show.

“They are working, the coronavirus affected their plans, but if I look at his vision for Ghana Football, and the plans he has put in place, I strongly believe that if we all support Kurt, he will deliver,” he said.

Quizzed on the new remuneration package for the President and the Executive Members that was approved by Congress, the Minister said, Congress knows the best for football and he cannot interfere with the work of Congress and the FA.

“Every Association and how they run it,” he said.

“When he [Kurt Okraku] and the Executive Council fail to deliver, Congress will determine their fate next time.

“I cannot ask why they are being paid such amounts as allowances but let’s all support the FA and make sure they deliver for us,” he added.