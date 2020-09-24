Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, is coming back for his spot in the music industry.

He has so far spent the past few weeks releasing new projects ahead of his soon-to-be-released ‘Made in Lagos’ album.

Just recently, Wizkid got his fans and followers on social media excited again after announcing the release of an official music video for his single, ‘Smile’, which features H.E.R.

Interestingly, the singer had an unexpected surprise for his fans as he allowed his three children Bolu, Zion and Ayo, to make a cameo appearance in his video for the first time.

Wizkid was spotted with his last born Zion while the other two sons were filmed alone.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Wizkid disclosed that the video is dedicated to his three children.

Reacting to the new video by the singer, fans flooded his comment section with lovely remarks.

Watch the video below: