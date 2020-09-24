The family of Georgina Sayel, the lady allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Emmanuel Kwakye, has cleared the air on the issue.

Georgina’s brother, James Awuni, has dismissed claims that Mr Kwakye saw her deceased sister through school and that her sister ditched him after completing her education.

According to Mr Awuni, as far as the family is concerned, the duo was not in any amorous relationship, saying Gina would have introduced him to the family if any such arrangement existed.

Mr Awuni who was speaking on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty, said the family saw Gina through school with their widow’s mite and with help from the government in the form of allowances provision.

He explained that Georgina was initially thought missing as all attempts to find her proved futile until the family was notified of her discovered dead body.

Mr Awuni said the police, after examining the body discovered a deep stab wound in her left rib which they believe was the cause of her death.

Meanwhile, the prime suspect involved in the crime has committed suicide.

The 45-year-old Emmanuel Kwakye was found hanging on a tree at the Bronyibima M. A. Basic School on Tuesday.

Listen to Mr James Awuni in the audio below: