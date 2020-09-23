A 45-year-old man who is suspected to have killed his girlfriend in Cape Coast has been found hanging dead on a tree in a school.

Police in Elmina found Emmanuel Kwakye, who is suspected to have committed suicide, at the Bronyibima M. A. Basic school on Tuesday.

A friend of the deceased on Monday, September 21, had reported to the UCC police station that his friend was missing. According to him, he called his friend several times but his phone was off.

The complainant, who was from Akotokyir, subsequently, visited the residence of Emmanuel Kwakye at Kakumdo to find out what had happened to him.

Instead, he saw a lady lying dead in the deceased’s room which had not been locked.

The Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of the lady whose name was given as Georgina Sayel believed to be Emmanuel Kwakye’s girlfriend.

When the body of Georgina was examined, a deep stab wound was found on her left rib with her brassier and dress soaked with blood.

A blood-stained black handle kitchen knife was found in the room when further checks were conducted.

Some residents told JoyNews the 45-year-old was a teacher and owned two taxis.

They explained that he has been in a relationship with Georgina who had just completed the College of Education in Cape Coast.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the deceased man is suspected to have killed his girlfriend before committing sucide.

The body of Georgina has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation at the University of Cape Coast Police station.