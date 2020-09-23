Nigerian singer Davido surprised church members who were present in a church after he decided to be the drummer for the Praise and Worship session of the holy service.

The singer had the honour of performing in a church which is based in Asaba, Delta State.

Smiles beamed across his face as he beat the drums while the members sang, danced, and praised God.

Meanwhile, one could easily tell from the sweat on Davido’s face that he had played the drums for quite a long time yet he felt unperturbed.

Watch the video below: