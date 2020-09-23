The University of Ghana has granted amnesty to undergraduate students yet to graduate from the University since 2000/01 academic year over failed courses.

In a statement signed by the Academic Affairs Directorate, it said the roll-out of the amnesty will be for a period of three years i.e. from 2021/22 and 23/24 academic years.

According to the university, the amnesty is to give these undergraduate students yet to graduate the chance to graduate.

“This dispensation is an opportunity for all affected students to satisfy the necessary requirements to enable them to graduate,” it said.

These affected students will have a maximum of two years from their first registration to re-sit and pass as many courses as they choose.