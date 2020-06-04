Final year students of the University of Ghana will remain at home despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

On Sunday, President Akufo-Addo gave the greenlight for final year students in universities, Junior High and Senior High schools to resume school after months of closure due to the coronavirus.

In his 10th address to the nation, the President said “From Monday, 15th June, 2020, the decision has been taken, after engagement with the Teacher Unions, whose co-operation I salute, to re-open schools and universities to allow for final year junior high, senior high and university students to resume classes ahead of the conduct of their respective exit examinations.

“Indeed, final year university students are to report to their universities on 15th June; final year senior high school (SHS 3) students, together with SHS 2 Gold Track students, on 22nd June; and final year junior high school (JHS 3) students on 29th June. JHS 3 classes will comprise a maximum of thirty (30) students; SHS classes a maximum of twenty-five (25) students; and University lectures will take place with half the class sizes.”

But Management of the University of Ghana in a statement copied to Joy news said the institution will continue its online tuition as scheduled.

“The university’s ongoing Online Teaching and Learning Programme for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year will progress as planned,” Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said.

This means that examinations for all students, including final year students, scheduled to commence from June 8 to July 3, 2020 will “proceed as originally planned.”

The University says arrangements, however, are being made to receive registered final year students who may wish to relocate to the campuses of the University to make use of on-campus resources from June 15 until July 3, which is the end of the examination period.

On the other hand, final year sandwich students will be allowed back to campus to continue and complete their final semester from June 15, 2020.

Below is the full statement