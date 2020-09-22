Member of Parliament aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, says public universities should be self-governed and free from government interference with regards to its administration.

In a tweet, the actor said the government shouldn’t be given the mandate to appoint chancellors for universities and also determine which lecturer should be promoted or not.

According to him, the Public Universities Bill, which creates room for such, must be abolished to allow universities to run free without any political meddling.

Universities should be autonomous with no government interference whatsoever. How can the government appoint a chancellor for them (universities) or even determine which lecturer is promoted or not? We must all kick against this Public University bill. #idey4u John dumelo

Meanwhile, one Twitter user, @_sarge_ disagreed with Mr Dumelo’s assertion and tried to correct him by saying universities have governing council that appoints chancellors & promotes lecturers.

But in a reply, Mr Dumelo said: Read what I wrote carefully word by word and when you are done read the bill before parliament.

The MP aspirant continued: Universities have followed the practice under the 1992 constitution of electing their own chancellors, the bill seeks to take away that right by making the appointment of a Chancellor the responsibility of the President. Like I said, please read the bill before typing [SIC].