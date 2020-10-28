The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been charged to secure sponsorship before the new football season starts.

Following the annulment of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the GFA has scheduled November 13 for the start of the 2020/21 football season.

The Premier League has announced that they came close to securing sponsorship for the Premier League but the outbreak of the novel pandemic has halted the discussions of announcing a headline sponsor for the Premier League.

But according to the Techiman Eleven Wonders life financier and bankroller, Nana Ameyaw Manu, it will be prudent for the Football Association to name a headline sponsor before the season kicks-off.

Nana Ameyaw Manu

“I was told there would be a sponsor when the season starts but I am yet to see if that will materialise,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have played the Premier League without a headline sponsor for the past three seasons and for me, it is not good for our football.

“I know the Ghana Football Association is doing its best to secure a headline sponsor or sponsors for the league but it will be good news if a headline sponsor is named before the season starts. We are running out of money but with a headline sponsor, it will also help we the club administrators,” he added.

Techiman Eleven Wonders will kick off their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with an away game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.