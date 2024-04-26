On April 26, 1999, exactly 25 years ago, a significant event unfolded in the history of the Ashanti Kingdom as Barima Kwaku Duah ascended the Golden Stool.

He became the 16th occupant of this revered symbol of Ashanti unity and tradition.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Holding the Busumuru sword in his right hand, he swore the oath of Asanteman, thereby adopting the stool name Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a name that would become synonymous with leadership and tradition in the Asante Kingdom.

Over the past 25 years, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has played a pivotal role in upholding the cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom, as well as promoting development and unity within the region.

His reign has been marked by various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of his subjects and preserving Ashanti traditions for future generations.

To mark his silver jubilee, Otumfuo has held a week-long durbar including a royal feast for all the queen mothers of the land.

