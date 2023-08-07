Prosper Narteh Ogum has hinted that he will try to build a formidable team in his first year at Asante Kotoko as he hopes to be successful at the club.

The former WAFA boss has been officially unveiled as the head coach of the Porcupine Warriors for the second time.

Narteh Ogum replaces Seydou Zerbo who was sacked midway through last season due to a poor run of results.

During his previous tenure, the former Black Galaxies assistant coach led Kotoko to win the Premier League trophy in his first season.

However, speaking at his unveiling, Narteh Ogum is hoping to build a formidable side that will be able to compete and be successful.

“My first year is to put together a very formidable team that can compete both domestically and internationally. However, you can’t be at Asante Kotoko and not think of bringing success,” he said.

Asante Kotoko, will on Tuesday, August 8 begin pre-season at Beposo ahead of the new 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season which get underway in September.

Having finished 4th last season, the Reds will hope to improve their performance ahead of the upcoming season.

Asante Kotoko will open their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

READ ALSO