Ashantigold Sporting Club has been demoted to Division Two, Ghana’s 3rd tier league, after being found guilty of match manipulation.

The decision by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association is about a Ghana Premier League game that ended 7-0 between Ashantigold and Inter Allies.

An Allies player, Hashmin Musah, scored two own goals and later admitted his action was to spoil a bet placed on the said game.

A decision read that the club’s President, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, and his son, Emmanuel Frimpong, who is the club’s Chief Executive Officer, have also been banned from football activities for 10 years and 8 years respectively.

Eight players of the club have also been banned for two years each after being found guilty of match manipulation, while a further five players have also been handed four-year bans for failure to appear before the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

In addition, the club has been fined an amount of Ghs 100,000, the President was fined Ghs 100,000, and the CEO fined Ghs 50,000.

The decision will take effect from the 2022/2023 season.

Below is the full verdict: