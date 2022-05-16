Social media has been awash with tributes in honour of a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) final year student.

Though the details of the death are sketchy, the deceased has been identified as Florence Osei, of the Business School.

The news of her demise was announced on the Voice of KNUST’s official Twitter page which has over 45,000 followers.

📍📍Sad News📍📍



A tragic News hits KNUST as a female level 400 Student from the School of Business passes away 💔💔💔 — 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐭 (@VOICE_of_KNUST) May 15, 2022

This comes barely two days after a female student of the Cape Coast Technical University was found dead with her genitals missing.