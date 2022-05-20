Aspiring General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Iddrisu Musa Superior has said he is vying for the position to empower the party members at the grassroots.

According to him, those at the grassroots are disgruntled over what they say is the neglect by the party leadership.

To save the NPP from total collapse, Musa Superior said he wants to be the General Secretary to motivate the grassroots.

He made the comment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Friday.

The immediate past Municipal Chief Executive of Tamale who faces stiff competition from about five other contenders including incumbent, John Boadu said he is the best bet for the NPP.

Given his political experience and organisation skills, Musa Superior said he has the magic wand to help the NPP break the eight.

“Right now I want to fix the party, it doesn’t matter whether I want to do one term or not” he stated.

READ ALSO: