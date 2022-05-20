The Ghana Police Service says it is taking steps to remove two tigers from a private residence in Accra.

This follows complaints from residents of Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge over their presence in the community which makes them feel unsafe.

The residents say attempts to get the owner or the management of the facility to evacuate the tigers have proven futile.

The owner of the big cats, Freedom Jacob Caesar, a businessman says he acquired them during an auction in Dubai.

Defending the move, he told the media that the rationale behind owning the 7-month-old predators was to promote tourism in the country and not to harm anyone.

Subsequently, the Police have heeded the residents’ concerns and have directed the Forestry Commission to facilitate the relocation of the animals into a much safer zone.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the service told the Wildlife Division of the Commission to undertake the task in order to provide respite to the residents of the community.

It also indicated the deployment of special taskforces to assist in making the process a safe one.

“A special police team has been deployed to provide adequate security in the affected neighbourhood to ensure the safety of residents until the animals are relocated,” the statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso explained.

