There is uneasy calm at the Wonda World Estates in Accra where the estate’s millionaire owner, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, is keeping wild tigers.

Officials from the wildlife Division stormed the house to remove the carnivorous animals after residents said they feared for their lives with the wild animals in the neighbourhood.

businessman Cheddar’s tigers

ALSO READ:

Cheddar’s action violates the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Regulations of 1989 which states that

“6B (1) No person shall keep a wild animal as a pet unless he is the holder of a license issued by the Chief Game and Wildlife Officer or his representative for that purpose

(2) Application for a license to keep a wild animal as a pet shall be made in writing to the Chief Game and Wildlife Officer or his representative in the area of residence of the applicant accompanied by such fees as may be determined by the Chief Game and Wildlife Officer.

(3) The Chief Game and Wildlife Officer may in granting a licence under this section stipulate the conditions under which the wild animal shall be kept

(4) A license granted under this section may for stated reasons be withdrawn and the pet confiscated to the State

(5) All fees collected for licenses issued under the regulation shall be paid into the central government account

businessman Cheddar’s tigers

(6) Any person who contravenes any of the provisions or regulation 6A or 6B commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding ¢10,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or both.

But defending the move, owner of the big cats, Freedom Jacob Caesar told the media that, he acquired the 7-month-old predators during an auction in Dubai to promote tourism in the country and not meant to harm anyone.

He said they were not harmful to the resident as he has put in adequate security so they do not harm anyone.

businessman Cheddar’s tigers

.