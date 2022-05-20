The Bole Magistrate Court has sentenced two suspects; Alhassan Baru and Saaka Abdul Majeed to 12 months imprisonment each for attempted stealing and disturbing students of Tuna SHS.

They were arrested on May 10, 2022 at about 9:30pm on the Tuna SHS premises.

The suspects pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, disturbance of public peace, smoking in public and attempted theft with weapon.

They initially claimed they were in the school to visit a sick relative but search conducted on them by the police prove they were armed with scissors.

Alhassan Baru was identified as a past student of the school and Saaka, an accomplice.

Both pleaded guilty and were sentenced accordingly.