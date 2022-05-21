#FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, is alleging that the government is aware of Freedom Jacob Caesar aka Nana Cheddar’s importation of his tigers.

According to Barker-Vormawor, a Minister of State gave Nana Cheddar the licence to facilitate the importation.

Taking to his Facebook page, Oliver said Nana brought the carnivorous animals through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

“He did not hide them in his boxers or susu box to come into Ghana. He brought them through Kotoka Int Airport. The Government was aware,” he claimed.

He therefore cannot fathom why the government will decide to act all surprised about the presence of the tigers.

The businessman has been in the news for days now after reports of him keeping two tigers at Wonda World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra.

Reports were rife that some residents had expressed concerns over the presence of the animals in the neighbourhood, adding their presence makes them feel unsafe.

They also insisted attempts to get the owner or the management of the facility to evacuate the tigers proved futile.

On Friday, the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission visited the facility as part of steps to evacuate them.

But the Director of Operations at the Wildlife Division, Luri Kanton, in a media interview after visiting the estate, said the big cats pose no threat to the residents.

Mr Kanton, therefore, indicated the animals will be relocated after a new place is constructed for them.

Below is Barker-Vormawor’s full post: