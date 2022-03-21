It was a moment of oohing and aahing when Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa stepped unto the dancefloor at a wedding.

Serving as a bridesmaid, Maame Serwaa was captured in the arms of her groomsman as they join the many guests at a wedding venue.

Like every wedding where the bridesmaid dances in to usher the couple for reception, Maame Serwaa put her shyness aside to drop down on the beat.

She defeated her groomsman with her dance moves which required she squats and shakes her recently acquired backside.

The guests cheered in excitement when she turned her backside to her partner for some dry humping.

They danced to Joeboy and Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Door’.

Watch video below: