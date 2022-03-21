Technical advisor to the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, has implored Ghanaians to stay positive and calm ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off games against Nigeria this month.

The Black Stars, who are seeking to return to the global showpiece for the fourth time, will host the Super Eagles in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25.

The former Newcastle United boss, speaking ahead of the game this weekend,vsaid, “As a part of the build-up, I would like to urge Ghanaians to remain calm and positive about the team because we strongly believe we have the quality, desire and hunger to achieve the results that we want.”

“It is our aim to qualify for the Qatar (2022) World Cup and we all have a duty to make that dream a reality. Ghana have done it before and we can guarantee you that everybody associated with the Black Stars wants this opportunity again to perform on a World stage.

“This moment presents the opportunity to write history and we are all committed to it from the players, the technical staff, the Ghana Football Association and, the Government. We value your support. We are Ghana and we are ready,” he added.

The return game will be played at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29 in Abuja.

Ghana Football Association appointed former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton as technical advisor and Otto Addo as head coach last month following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after a group-stage exit at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.