The Volta River Authority (VRA) has alerted stakeholders of a possible controlled spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams following the consistent high rise in the reservoir elevation in the two dams over the past few weeks.

As of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the reservoir elevation was 273.70 feet and was expected to reach the maximum operational level of 276 feet in the next 11 days if the rate of inflow continues.

In a notice from the Chief Executive, Emmanuel Antwi-Dankwa, VRA said “If the current situation persists, it may result in the possible controlled spilling from the Akosombo and Kpong dams from November 1, 2022, to maintain the integrity of the Dam.”

It said the VRA will continue to monitor and review the inflow situation, but in keeping with the requirements of the Akosombo and Kpong dams Emergency Preparedness Plan, the Emergency Notification Forms will be used for subsequent updates on the spill event to the respective stakeholders via the indicated emails and contacts (e.g., WhatsApp) if the situation continues.