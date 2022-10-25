Ghanaian reggae musician and media personality, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has been ordained a pastor.

Blakk Rasta, according to reports, was ordained last Friday, October 21, 2022.

This follows the successful completion of his Bible school training at Breakthrough Family Chapel under the auspices of Bishop Samuel Osei-Tutu.

Source: Graphic Showbiz.

However, it is not immediately known which congregation he will be heading.

Photos from the ceremony which have gone viral on social media have attracted goodwill and congratulatory messages for the tough-talking presenter.

The musician has over the years been very critical of most religions, including Christianity.

Born and raised in an Islamic family, he, however, abandoned Islam in favour of Rastafarianism.