Marriage is epitome of love, trust, commitment, and these attributes were very evident at Adom TV presenter, Tima Kumkum’s wedding with her sweetheart, Dominic Duodu.

The ceremony was a beautiful affair with family, friends, and well-wishers coming together to witness the special occasion.

The wedding took place at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Weija SCC, and was followed by a delightful reception at the luxurious Tesano Royal hotel.

During the reception, Dominic brought his romantic side out when he serenaded the ever-beautiful Tima Kumkum, borrowing words from Westlife’s Beautiful in White song, which moved both of them to tears.

Their love and happiness were palpable as they stood before their decent guests, realizing that they had found their soulmate and were embarking on a journey of love and togetherness.

But perhaps the highlight of the event was the five-minute kiss the couple shared, symbolising their bond is truly rooted in love.

Known for her penchant of stirring up controversies, Tima gave observers something to be worried about with a hot smooching she gave her newly-wedded husband which attracted cheers.

The wedding was graced by A-listed personalities including Nhyira FM’s Mama Efe, Gifty Anti, Amy Newman, filmmakers with big names like Christiana Awuni, Auntie B, Gloria Sarfo, Vicky Zugah, Tracey Boakye, Adu Sarfowaa, Beverly Afaglo and Kalybos.

Other entertainers were Akua of Ghana’s Most Beautiful fame, iOna Reine and Michy.

The spotlight fell on gospel musician Obaapa Christy when she arrived elegantly to commit the event and their marriage into the hands of God with a powerful performance.

As they sealed their commitment with more touching kisses and tears of joy, it was evident to all that Tima Kumkum and Dominic Duodu had found true love and were ready to embrace all that marriage has to offer.