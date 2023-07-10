Terminator by Afrobeats singer, King Promise, has won the hearts of many music lovers since its release. The song maintained the top spot on Week 25 of the Adom Music Chart.

At number 2 is Stonebwoy’s Into the Future. The song off his 5th Dimension album is undoubtedly one of his fans’ favourites.

Gospel sensation, Nacee’s Aseda dropped to number 3 this week. Since its release, the song has garnered so many views and downloads on several music streaming platforms. It is currently the most listened gospel song in Ghana.

Rapper, Sarkodie’s controversial Try Me made its debut on the music chart at number 4.

Adoley off Camidoh’s ‘A Lifetime is Not Enough’ EP dropped to the fifth spot in Week 25. The eye-catching video has almost two million views on Youtube.

Kofi Kinaata’s reggae track Effiakuma Love holds the sixth slot on the chart this week.

At number 7 is Oseikrom Sikanii’s Tactis Twatis song featuring Kweku Smoke.

Music duo R2Bees, Sure Banker is the eighth song on the music chart.

Budding Afrobeats sensation, Olivetheboy was named in an official Chartmetrics list as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste for the first half of the year 2023. His Good Sin hit song debuts at number 9.

Highlife singer, KiDi’s I Lied featured in this week’s chart at number 10.

Anuonyam by gospel singer Mabel Okyere made a first appearance at the 11th spot on the Adom Music chart

The All-Stars Rendition of Piesie Esther’s W’aye Meyie song took the 12th slot.

Empress Gifty’s Awieye Pa climbed up to number 13 this week.

Super Super by songstress Efya debuts at number 14.

Afrobeats sensation, Kelvyn Boy’s Vero made it into the Adom Music Chart this week at number 15.

Heaven off Wendy Shay’s Enigma EP took the 16th spot on the music chart in Week 25.

Gyakie’s Scar song which features JBee is number 17 this week.

Road Clear by Medikal is the 18th song on Week 25 of the Adom Music Chart.

King Paluta’s ‘Yahitte’ Remix featuring Kuami Eugene and Andy Dosty is number 19 this week.

‘Odo’ by Jay Bhad & Skyface SDW Odo took the 20th spot on the chart.

ALSO READ: