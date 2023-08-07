In Week 30 of the Adom FM Music Chart, King Promise’s Terminator shockingly holds the top spot for the fifth time. Although over the weeks it has faced stiff competition from Nacee and OlivetheBoy, the hit song has maintained its feat.

The official video for the remix which features award-wining Nigerian singer and producer, Young John has garnered almost 3 million views on Youtube after two weeks since its release.

Aseda by gospel singer Nacee has moved up to claim the 2nd spot in this week’s chart.

Olivetheboy’s Good Sin dropped to number three in Week 30 of the Adom FM Music Chart.

Banzy Banero Hosanna has climbed the chart to take the fourth spot. The song made its debut in week 28 at number 20.

Into the Future by Reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is the fifth song in Week 30.

Camidoh’s Adoley off his ‘A Lifetime is Not Enough’ EP has once again featured in the chart at number 6.

Anuonyam meaning Glory by Mabel Okyere moved up once to number 7.

KiDi’s I Lied moved up to number 8 this week.

At number 9 is R2Bees’ Sure Banker.

Kofi Kinaata’s reggae tune Effiakuma Love has undoubtedly worn the hearts of many music lovers. The song made it to top 10 this week.

Rapper, Oseikrom Sikanii’s Tactics Twatis which features Kwaku Smoke dropped to number 11 in Week 30.

Odo by Jay Bahd and Skyface SDW is the 12th song in this week’s Adom FM Music Chart.

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty’s Awiey3 Pa dropped to number 13 this week.

Yahitte Remix by King Paluta which features Kuami Eugene and Andy Dosty ascended the chart and took the 14th spot.

Heaven off Wendy Shay’s Enigma EP made progress and currently stands at number 15 this week.

Brown Skin Girl by Camidoh and Stonebwoy also debuts at number 16.

Kelvynboy’s Vero dropped to the 17th spot on the chart.

Efya’s Super Super dropped from number 14 to 18.

Diana Hamilton Amen retained the 19th position in week 30.

KiDi and Stonebwoy’s Likor debuts on the chart at number 20.

