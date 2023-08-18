Ghanaian side Dreams FC have departed for Conakry, Guinea for the first leg of their TotalEnegies CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round clash against Milo FC du Kankan.

The contingent, led by Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong, is made up of 18 players, Technical team and Management staff who left Accra in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, via Asky Airline.

Both sides are making their first-ever appearance in continental football having excelled in their respective domestic competitions last season.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Moussa Diou from Mauritania as referee for the match. Diou will be working with compatriots Brahim Samed H’Made (Assistant I), Bouna Ndiaye (Assistant II) and Babacar Sarr (Fourth Referee).

Yameogo Koudougou David from Burkina Faso has been handed the role of Match Commissioner with Mohammed Tafsir Souma from Guinea named as the Medical Officer for the match.

This preliminary round 1st leg encounter, scheduled for 16:00 Hours. kick-off will take place at the General Lansana Conte stadium in Conakry on Saturday, August 19, 2023.