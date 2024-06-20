The Ranking Member on the Health Committee in Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has urged the government to, as a matter of urgency, respond to the grievances of the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union.

Speaking on the challenges that will arise from the strike action of the medical professionals and its consequences, Mr. Mintah Akandoh said the state ought to see the sector as an essential one by responding to issues in that sector swiftly.

His call, according to the Minority’s spokesperson on the Health Committee, is to avoid the situation of health workers traveling outside the country to seek greener pastures.

The phenomenon of health workers abandoning their nation for greener pastures will have dire consequences on the country.

