The Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has dismissed claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the economy is in crisis.

According to him, the economy is on a steady rebound, noting that the first quarter of 2024 saw an impressive GDP growth of 4.7 per cent, outpacing the 4.2 per cent growth in 2023.

In a post on X on Thursday, June 20, Mr Ahiagbah stated that Ghana, like any other nation, is striving to enhance conditions for its citizens.

He accused the NDC of distorting the economic record achieved by the ruling government.

“The NDC campaign is to distort the economic record of this government to undermine its remarkable achievements by focusing solely on the present economic challenges,” he said.

He argued that the economic woes were primarily due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War, which impacted the unprecedented 7 per cent average GDP growth in the first term of the NPP administration.

“Now, we are reclaiming our momentum and have the potential to surpass the 7% average growth in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

“Let’s embrace the solution-led optimism of Dr. Bawumia and reject the baseless pessimism of the others,” Mr. Ahiagbah added.