A former Policeman attached to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), General Corporal Emmanuel Nyame has been arrested at Kotoka International Airport upon his return from Dubai.

He had been on the run since 2019 after being accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Nyame, who was dating the victim’s aunt at the time at Nsukwao, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality was arrested in 2019.

He was granted bail by the Koforidua Circuit Court “B” with his fiancée’s two family members standing surety for a bail bond of GH¢40,000.

However, Nyame jumped bail and went into hiding, deactivating his mobile phone numbers.

According to the facts by prosecution, led by Regional State Attorney Mrs. Emily Addo-Kyereh, on April 11, 2019 while his fiancée’ was at a funeral, Nyame took the victim under the pretext of running an errand.

He drove the victim to a drinking spot called Timberland in Koforidua, where he asked her to help a lady cook.

From there, Nyame continued with the victim to a funeral ground and later to his room at Nsukwao Police Barracks near Ghateco.

Nyame asked the victim to fold some washed clothes in the room.

He then left and returned to show her lines of beads of different colors on his waist, claiming they were given to him by his grandmother.

Nyame then forcibly had sexual intercourse with the victim despite her protests, warning her not to tell anyone.

The victim later informed daughter of her aunt, who then informed another aunt.

The complainant, the victim’s father, reported the incident to the police, and a medical examination confirmed the assault.

Nyame denied the offense in his investigation cautioned statement.

However, the medical report and further investigations led to his charge with defilement of a child under 16 years.

Despite being granted bail to appear in court on August 13, 2019, Corporal Nyame absconded.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service, with information relayed to the Ghana Immigration Service.

Investigations revealed that Nyame had left the jurisdiction sneaking through Togo and then to Dubai.

On June 21, 2024, he was arrested at Kotoka International Airport upon his return from Dubai by Immigration Service officials and handed over to the police.

He has been arraigned before Koforidua High Court since the presiding judge of the Circuit Court was indisposed.

His plea was however not taken after prosecution argued that the case was pending at the Circuit Court.

On Monday, July 8, 2024 the High Court Judge His Lordship George Krofa Addae ruled that the accused still remains in custody until July 27.

