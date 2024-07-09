Traders in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi made massive sales at the unveiling of New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO.

Traders who sold NPP paraphernalia, food vendors and sachet water sellers occupied nearly every available space inside and outside the venue, enjoying brisk sales.

There was also a great deal of excitement among those selling the party’s paraphernalia, which were in high demand.

Many enterprising young people seized the opportunity to make money, with some traders reporting significant increases in their daily sales.

“My brother, business has really been good,” said Yaa Nyarkoh, a trader.

