Running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has announced that the party will conduct a door-to-door campaign leading up to the general election.

He said the party aims to secure 85 percent of the votes in the Ashanti Region in the December elections.

Addressing supporters of the NPP in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9 after his unveiling, NAPO as he is popularly called said “We want 85 percent in the Ashanti region.”

He urged NPP supporters and Ghanaians to “honour President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by voting massively to win the 2024 elections, we will do house to house campaign.”

For his part, flagbearer of the NPP and Vice President, Dr Bawumia described his running mate as a problem solver, knowledgeable, and generational thinker.

He said he has absolute respect for Dr Opoku Prempeh.

ALSO READ: