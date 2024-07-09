Kumasi High School is the new champion of the Goil Plc Ashanti Regional Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

It’s a double blessing in a year they are celebrating their 60th anniversary. Earlier in the month, the school won the regional high school debate organized by Luv FM.

In an all-boys academic showdown, Kumasi High School defeated two rivals, Opoku Ware School and Prempeh College, to claim the ultimate title. This is a trophy they have yearned for since the introduction of the regional competition.

The school showcased their dominance in all the rounds of the contest, demonstrating their eagerness and determination for a double win.

Kumasi High ended the first round of the grand finale leading the pack with 18 points, while Opoku Ware School and Prempeh College trailed with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

It was a fierce battle during the speed race round, with OWASS and KUHIS masterfully thrilling the crowd by whisking away points. Prempeh College struggled at this point, failing to compete effectively with the two leading schools.

KUHIS and OWASS ended the round with 21 and 20 points, respectively, while Prempeh trailed with 13 points.

Entering the third round, the two leading schools were determined not to lose any points. Opoku Ware School faltered after failing to answer two questions correctly in the True/False round. KUHIS, however, answered all their questions correctly, extending their lead by four points.

At the end of the third round, KUHIS led with 37 points, OWASS followed closely with 33 points, and Prempeh College added 10 points to their tally.

The atmosphere grew tense as both the “Mmrante3” and “Akatakyies” camps anticipated a win in the final round.

The riddles round was the decider. Kumasi High School managed to secure three out of the four riddles, affirming their victory.

They won the contest with 46 points, while OWASS came second with 36 points. Prempeh College couldn’t pick any of the riddles, ending the contest with their score from the third round.

Kumasi High School qualified for the grand finale as a top runner-up after losing to Opoku Ware in their semi-final contest.

The school is now targeting their first national championship trophy to climax their 60th anniversary celebrations.